The Insurance Zone: THE TRUMP BUMP Means Big Bucks for Truckers

Who can really trust a poll for exact numbers anymore, but suffice to say that most of us in trucking tend to be conservative and patriotic so it’s not surprising that Trump received BIGLY support from individual drivers, organizations like Truckers for Trump and even the Big Boys representing fleets. What happens now?

Proposed changes in the tax code benefit Owner Operators and Motor Carriers alike, and the removal of the Obama Care mandate should also result in more money in your pocket as competition reduces cost and deductibles for health insurance. It’s also unlikely there will be future discussion regarding the requirement of higher insurance limits for Bodily Injury and Property Damage that had been bandied around for some time.

Trump’s vision of American workers first certainly can’t hurt as fewer drivers eventually result in the supply and demand of higher wages. Driverless units aren’t here quite yet.

It’s likely that the long freight recession is finally over, and President Trump’s appointment of Elaine Chao as Secretary of Transportation points to a more amiable relationship between Truckers and FMCSA.

Chao is a well-liked and respected professional as well as wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. She breezed through her Senate confirmation with a vote of 93-6. She arrived in the U.S. as a legal immigrant at the age of eight speaking no English. Experienced in both the private and public sector, she’s been a regular speaker on creating jobs and growing our U.S. economy with patriotic affection.

Two notable achievements we can hope she replicates in her new role include her success in restructuring the U.S. Department of Labor which streamlined regulations as well as restoring public trust as head of United Way after their financial mismanagement.

We are experiencing an exciting high velocity cultural change now, folks. It’s clear that Chao and Trump support you and want you to succeed by Making America MOVE again.

President Reagan once said “Can we solve the problems confronting us? Well, the answer is an unequivocal and emphatic ‘yes’.” That remains true today. Buckle up because fun times are ahead!

