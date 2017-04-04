Q & A with Team Dodson of Summit Express

Team Dodson Talks Life on the Road

Can you tell us a little about yourself?

John and Anna Dodson. Married 21 years, we have been trucking almost 20 years as a team. John taught me (Anna) to drive.

Can you tell us about your truck?

Our truck is a 2015 T-680 Kenworth, bought new in 2014. It now has 459,000 miles.

How long have you been in the trucking industry?

John has been in the trucking industry 35 years. I have 20 years.

Why did you choose time sensitive, expedited freight?

We didn't really choose the time sensitive freight, it just came as the job with Summit Express. We liked it from the beginning and it works really well for us.

What tools, smartphone apps or software do you use to help you on the road or run your trucking business?

We have a gps in the truck and I use the map app on my smartphone to get to the pick up and delivery locations.

What advice would you give someone who is looking to haul expedited freight?

When hauling expedite freight, the most important part first of all is be safe and plan ahead. Know where you are going and try to give yourself time to do it.

Tell us about a great load experience or experience on the road.

We have had several memorable experiences over the years, but one that comes to mind is, when we had just delivered a load in southern California late in the evening and were thinking we would have a night to kick back and relax. We had dinner in a restaurant, picked up a couple movies and went to the truck, only to find that the night dispatcher had a load (2 small boxes) that had to be in Denver, Colorado the next day. Turns out, a small truck that was in the same parking lot as we were had the load and their truck was needing repairs. We grabbed the two boxes and delivered them on time the next day. Makes you feel good when you can pull off the "next to impossible".

How long have you been with Summit Express?

We have been with Summit Express six years.

Why did you choose to run for Summit Express?

When we go into the Summit Express offices, it's like a family get together. Hugs and laughter and everyone knows the Dodsons have arrived. Could not ask for a better bunch of wonderful people.

What advice would you give to someone who is considering finding a new carrier to haul for?

My advice to anyone about looking for a new carrier... go visit them, talk to some drivers. Get some idea about what they do and how they operate.

